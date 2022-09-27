Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Voting More Accessible Than Ever In Pōneke

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has made accessing information, resources and voting easier for all members of the community for this year’s election.

General details about the election are available in New Zealand sign language, audio, large print, and e-text formats, and candidate statements are available in large print, audio and braille files for the first time nationwide.

Resource packs include specific information on enrolling and voting with additional needs, and there are more places to cast a special vote in Wellington than ever before.

Enrolment information is available on Vote.nz in several different languages including te reo Māori, NZSL, Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, Farsi, Tokelauan, Tongan, and Vietnamese.

Braille books of candidate statements for the Wellington City Council are available at six public libraries and Blind Low Vision NZ.

Braille reader Allan Jones says a big thank you to everyone concerned in making the braille pamphlets a reality.

“I have been a braille reader for 75 years and this is the first time I have been able to walk into my local library and sit down and read and decide for whom am I going to vote. In other years I have had to wait till someone has time to read the material to me.

“This has been an extremely pleasurable experience and I trust in the future it will extend to other parts of the country.”

Information is also available using the Alexa smart speaker, just ask Alexa to "enable My Information” then ask Alexa to "Play option 6".

Wellington City Deputy Electoral Officer Jennifer Parker says participating in elections is a democratic right and a hugely important function of our local democracy, so everyone should be able to take part.

“We are committed to making our information, services and facilities accessible to all Wellingtonians.

“We consulted our Accessibility Advisor, Accessibility Advisory Group, and the Ministry of Social Development’s Accessibility Service in developing our elections plan for 2022.

“This year we are doing more than we’ve ever done to ensure as many Wellingtonians as possible can have their say.

“That said, we’re always looking to improve in the accessibility space, and are always keen to hear feedback from Wellington’s disabled community, either directly or through the Accessibility Advisory Group, which meets regularly to help the Council to shape a great and accessible city where barriers to people with impairments are minimised.”

Election information for voters in additional accessible formats is available on the Council’s election section. We’re also providing ballot boxes at every Wellington supermarket, Council library and several other locations – and they're all on a handy map with a list of locations making voting for everyone even more accessible than before.

The Voting Hub on Manners Street will also be open until 7.30pm every night of the final week to make it easier for people to visit after work.

Vote

Friday 16 September: voting hub opened at Te Pokapū Hapori Community Centre 107 Manners St with special voting available

Monday 3 October: additional voting hubs open at Johnsonville (Waitohi), Karori, Newtown, and Ruth Gotlieb (Kilbirnie) Libraries

Saturday 8 October: voting closes at 12 noon

Results

Saturday 8 October: preliminary results out

Thursday 13 – Wednesday 19 October: final results out

Post-election

Friday 14 - Thursday 20 October: elected members take office (the day after final results are notified)

Wednesday 26 October: mayor and councillor inauguration and swearing-in ceremony

For more information visit our elections section on the Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 