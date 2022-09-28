Update - Man In Custody Following Police Operation, SH 35, Gisborne - Eastern

27 September

A man has now been taken into custody after a Police operation around SH35 in

Gisborne this afternoon.

Police thank our community for their patience while we worked to locate the

man, who had been involved in an earlier incident where a firearm was

reportedly discharged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Cordons have been lifted and the road is now open.

