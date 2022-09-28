Update - Man In Custody Following Police Operation, SH 35, Gisborne - Eastern
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 6:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 September
A man has now been taken into custody
after a Police operation around SH35 in
Gisborne this
afternoon.
Police thank our community for their
patience while we worked to locate the
man, who had been
involved in an earlier incident where a firearm
was
reportedly discharged.
There were no reports of
any injuries.
We are not seeking anyone else in
relation to this incident.
Cordons have been lifted
and the road is now
open.
