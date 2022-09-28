Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Hamilton

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

Police investigating the aggravated robbery incident at Michael Hill
Jewellers, The Base, Hamilton on Sunday 25 September would like to hear from
anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries. 

On Monday 26 September, a 16-year-old man was arrested and charged in
relation to the incident. He appeared in the Auckland Youth Court on Tuesday
27 September.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other people involved in the incident
and to recover the property stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle connected to the
incident. The silver station wagon (similar to the one pictured) was located
abandoned soon after the incident, on Maui Street, just south of McKee
Street. 

Please contact Police if you saw a suspicious vehicle in the Maui Street area
between 11am and 12 noon on Sunday 25 September, or you have dash camera or
CCTV footage of Maui Street at that time that could assist with Police
enquiries.

Please call our 105 phone service or go online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and
reference file number 220925/6221.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alongside the investigation into the aggravated robbery at The Base, Police
are continuing to investigate a burglary and a cowardly assault on a security
guard at a Chartwell retail complex, which also took place on Sunday 25
September. 

The investigation team is making good progress on enquiries into this
incident, including whether there is any connection with the aggravated
robbery at The Base.

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries into the Chartwell
incident is asked to contact Police and quote file number 220925/5685.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 