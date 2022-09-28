Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Hamilton
Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:
Police
investigating the aggravated robbery incident at Michael
Hill
Jewellers, The Base, Hamilton on Sunday 25 September would like to hear from
anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries.
On Monday 26
September, a 16-year-old man was arrested and charged
in
relation to the incident. He appeared in the Auckland Youth Court on Tuesday
27 September.
Enquiries are
ongoing to identify the other people involved in the
incident
and to recover the property stolen.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw
a vehicle connected to the
incident. The silver station wagon (similar to the one pictured) was located
abandoned soon after the incident, on Maui Street, just south of McKee
Street.
Please contact Police if you
saw a suspicious vehicle in the Maui Street area
between 11am and 12 noon on Sunday 25 September, or you have dash camera or
CCTV footage of Maui Street at that time that could assist with Police
enquiries.
Please call
our 105 phone service or go online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and
reference file number 220925/6221.
Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Alongside the
investigation into the aggravated robbery at The Base,
Police
are continuing to investigate a burglary and a cowardly assault on a security
guard at a Chartwell retail complex, which also took place on Sunday 25
September.
The investigation team is
making good progress on enquiries into this
incident, including whether there is any connection with the aggravated
robbery at The Base.
Anyone with
information that could assist enquiries into the
Chartwell
incident is asked to contact Police and quote file number 220925/5685.