Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Hamilton

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders:

Police investigating the aggravated robbery incident at Michael Hill

Jewellers, The Base, Hamilton on Sunday 25 September would like to hear from

anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries.

On Monday 26 September, a 16-year-old man was arrested and charged in

relation to the incident. He appeared in the Auckland Youth Court on Tuesday

27 September.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the other people involved in the incident

and to recover the property stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle connected to the

incident. The silver station wagon (similar to the one pictured) was located

abandoned soon after the incident, on Maui Street, just south of McKee

Street.

Please contact Police if you saw a suspicious vehicle in the Maui Street area

between 11am and 12 noon on Sunday 25 September, or you have dash camera or

CCTV footage of Maui Street at that time that could assist with Police

enquiries.

Please call our 105 phone service or go online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and

reference file number 220925/6221.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alongside the investigation into the aggravated robbery at The Base, Police

are continuing to investigate a burglary and a cowardly assault on a security

guard at a Chartwell retail complex, which also took place on Sunday 25

September.

The investigation team is making good progress on enquiries into this

incident, including whether there is any connection with the aggravated

robbery at The Base.

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries into the Chartwell

incident is asked to contact Police and quote file number 220925/5685.

