Insurance Executives In Christchurch Step Out For Cancer Research

There are some extra financial services executives in Christchurch this week, all stepping out on Friday to take part in Spirit to Cure, a Suncorp New Zealand employee-led fundraiser for cancer research.

The event at the Otautahi Christchurch Adventure Park will see a majority of the insurer’s senior leadership team join 100 of its Christchurch-based employees and sponsors taking part in the charity fundraiser - the second of three events on the insurer’s Spirit to Cure tour of New Zealand.

Suncorp New Zealand, the owner of Vero and Asteron Life, launched Spirit to Cure this year in partnership with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand and the Cancer Research Trust. The insurer’s Christchurch-based employees are looking to build on the $12,000 they have raised already to add to the insurer’s overall Spirit to Cure contribution of more than $250,0000 from 500 of its employees and supporters.

On Friday, Suncorp’s senior leadership team and its Christchurch-based employees will complete a 5.2 km uphill walk through the Otautahi Christchurch Adventure Park. This event follows on the heels of the insurer’s Auckland event, a circuit and climb of every step across every inch of Auckland’s Eden Park stadium and will precede an event in mid-October including two laps and climbing 5,200 stairs at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Suncorp Executive General Manager Consumer, Jane Brewer is 100% committed to completing all three of the challenges - the sore muscles and stiff joints a small price to trade off for supporting cancer research and prevention.

“Our Suncorp New Zealand purpose focuses on building futures and protecting what matters and Spirit to Cure is our way of extending this purpose into our communities. The passion and commitment of our people and supporters in fundraising for our cancer research Spirit to Cure partners has been inspiring and we’re not done fundraising yet.

“We’re honoured to be raising money for the invaluable work the Cancer Research Trust and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand are doing for New Zealanders impacted by cancer and we’re proud to be helping these charities make a positive difference to so many lives.”

Cancer Research Trust’s General Manager Michelle Sullivan is excited about the additional research Suncorp’s Spirit to Cure support will help them fund.

"Ground-breaking research and new clinical practice start with bold research ideas. We focus on funding those ideas to grow to help get cancer on the run. Because we don’t know where the next breakthrough in cancer care will come from, we fund research across the cancer spectrum from prevention and early detection through to treatment and palliative care.

“Supporting innovative research projects is our best hope against cancer. Cancer Research Trust funds research on all types of cancer, at all stages. We’re so grateful that Suncorp’s incredible Spirit to Cure is helping us fund more research, which means that together we can help find a cure or more effective treatments.”

For more information visit: spirit-to-cure.co.nz

© Scoop Media

