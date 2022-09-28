New Zealand Grandparent’s Day Is This Sunday 2 October 2022.

Since its inception in 2018, celebrations for NZ Grandparent’s Day are still few and far between. Did you know it is Sunday 2 October? Probably not.

GrandFriends, the charity connecting families with surrogate grandparents and organisers of NZ Grandparent’s Day, want to change this.

GrandFriends would like all NZers to know that NZ Grandparent’s Day falls on the first Sunday of October every year and to use this opportunity to give back to grandparents - whether they be by blood or love.

GrandFriends charity Founder and Managing Director Jo Hayes says, “NZ celebrates Mother’s Day and Father’s Day every year, so why not Grandparent’s Day too? It’s so important to recognise the value seniors add to our lives and communities.

“We’d like to see NZ Grandparent’s Day become a stable celebration and one that is marked in the diary each and every year.

“We encourage those that no longer have (or who have never had) grandparents to celebrate a significant person in their lives - this is just as important.”

NZ Grandparent’s Day is the charity’s national fundraising day and all proceeds generated from New Zealand Grandparent’s Day are donated to GrandFriends.

The three purposes of New Zealand Grandparent’s Day are:

1. To honour grandparents and members of our senior community.

2. To give grandparents an opportunity to show love for their children's children.

3. To help children become aware of the strength, information and guidance older people can offer.

The day can be celebrated as a family, through schools and ECEs, community groups and even organisations.

For more information visit:

New Zealand Grandparent’s Day: www.newzealandgrandparentsday.org

GrandFriends: www.grandfriends.nz

