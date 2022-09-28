Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police update on action to address retail crime

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 3:33 pm
New Zealand Police

The Retail Crime Prevention Programme is well underway with good progress being made by the teams working to support the retail community, including a continued focus on arresting those responsible.

Police is identifying eligible retailers through an accelerated assessment process, with extra police staff brought in to ensure on-site assessments are done as quickly as possible.

This includes a core team of 12 assessors and an additional five ethnic liaison officers who have strong and established relationships with many in the retail sector.

So far, 40 assessments have been completed and 23 of those stores have also had a site review completed by a contractor for the provision and install of protective equipment.

These assessments look at a retailer’s security needs and identify the most appropriate solutions, such as fog cannons, sirens, alarms, roller doors or bollards. Retailers may be eligible for one or more of these options.

Five stores have had installations completed, and a further five have installations underway.

“Alongside this, Police is also undertaking Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) surveys with retailers to help them better understand what they can do to keep themselves safe.

“This can be anything from having fewer posters in the windows and lower shelves in the aisles so people can more easily see into, out of, and around the store, through to suggestions of fog cannons or other physical security measures,” Assistant Commissioner Chris De Wattignar says.

“We have also setup a web page where people can access advice and tools for themselves.

“This is just some of the work Police is doing to address and prevent retail crime and youth offending.

“District staff are investigating ram raid burglaries and arresting offenders. As an example, Police in Waikato and Tamaki Makaurau have arrested 14 young people for suspected involvement in commercial aggravated robberies over the long weekend. We are also working alongside agency and community partners to find solutions to what is a really a social issue.

“Youth crime especially is a complex matter that needs a coordinated partnership approach. This is not for Police to solve alone. We are committed to working with our partners and communities to prevent youth offending and hold young offenders to account in a meaningful and effective way.”

