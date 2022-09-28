Gone But Never Forgotten

On 29 September each year New Zealand Police commemorates Police Remembrance Day, when we honour and remember colleagues now lost to us. This date is the feast day of the Archangel Michael, patron saint of police.

Each year a national service is held to honour our police colleagues in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific, who have been killed by criminal acts while performing their official duties, or died as a result of their duties.

We also acknowledge serving, retired and former New Zealand Police staff who have passed away in the preceding 12 months.

Police officers killed by criminal acts while performing their official duties will be remembered in the New Zealand Police Roll of Honour read out as part of the commemoration as we remember and acknowledge their ultimate sacrifice.

The national Remembrance Day service held at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) will be livestreamed on the New Zealand Police Facebook page [1], the New Zealand Police Museum Facebook page [2] and will be available on this page of the Police website from 11am on Thursday 29 September. The livestreaming will be recorded and will remain on the Facebook pages and website to watch after the service.

In addition to the National Service, local remembrance day services will be held across the country.

On Police Remembrance Day, Police staff throughout New Zealand wear the huia pin which was developed by the Police Association and New Zealand Police. The tail plumage of the huia bird – now lost to us – is something rare and special and to wear it is considered by Māori to be a great honour. By incorporating the Police chevron into the huia tail feather, the design of the pin symbolises the honouring of someone special, now lost to police.

