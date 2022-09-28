Arrest Following Incident In Totara Street, Gisborne

Attributed to Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairāwhiti Area Commander.

Gisborne Police have made an arrest after two youths and a young woman were injured in a shooting in Gisborne last night.

Police received multiple calls from around 9:45pm last night, reporting multiple gunshots at a property on Totara Street.

The two youths and woman, who were outside the property at the time, later presented to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot-related injuries.

One youth, a teenager, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

A 12-year-old was less seriously injured and has been discharged to her whanau.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and remains in hospital.

There was a large gathering of gang members and associates at the property at the time.

Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition. He is due in the Gisborne District Court on October 3.

Investigations are ongoing.

We understand the distress these incidents cause in the local community and we want to reassure locals we are working hard to hold offenders to account.

This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is incredibly concerning when young people are injured as a result.

Police are in the area continuing our investigation and providing reassurance patrols.

There have been several high-profile firearms events in Gisborne this year in which women and children have been injured or killed as a result.

Two people are before the courts in relation to a homicide in March, while a homicide in July remains under investigation.

We would like to remind the community to report any incidents of concern so Police can intervene before it escalates.

Any information is helpful. If it is happening now, please call 111, and other information can be provided to 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

