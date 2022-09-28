Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Following Incident In Totara Street, Gisborne

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairāwhiti Area Commander.

Gisborne Police have made an arrest after two youths and a young woman were injured in a shooting in Gisborne last night.

Police received multiple calls from around 9:45pm last night, reporting multiple gunshots at a property on Totara Street.

The two youths and woman, who were outside the property at the time, later presented to Gisborne Hospital with gunshot-related injuries.

One youth, a teenager, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

A 12-year-old was less seriously injured and has been discharged to her whanau.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and remains in hospital.

There was a large gathering of gang members and associates at the property at the time.

Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

An 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully possessing ammunition. He is due in the Gisborne District Court on October 3.

Investigations are ongoing.

We understand the distress these incidents cause in the local community and we want to reassure locals we are working hard to hold offenders to account.

This behaviour is completely unacceptable and is incredibly concerning when young people are injured as a result.

Police are in the area continuing our investigation and providing reassurance patrols.

There have been several high-profile firearms events in Gisborne this year in which women and children have been injured or killed as a result.

Two people are before the courts in relation to a homicide in March, while a homicide in July remains under investigation.

We would like to remind the community to report any incidents of concern so Police can intervene before it escalates.

Any information is helpful. If it is happening now, please call 111, and other information can be provided to 105 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>


Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 