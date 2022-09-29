10 Ways Kiwis Can Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) is inviting New Zealanders to get amongst the many initiatives taking place this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From pink socks on the rugby fields to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, pinked out Harley Davidsons to the Pink Ribbon Walk – October is the time to show support and fundraise for the more than 3,500 Kiwi women diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and also to make sure women are being vigilant about breast health.

BCFNZ’s chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says: “Breast cancer is most treatable when it’s caught early – it’s vital for us to keep spreading this life-saving message when we’ve all been so distracted by Covid-19 these past few years. We’re urging women to make sure they’re up to date with their mammograms, and to see a doctor quickly if they notice any symptoms.

“This October we’re also asking New Zealanders to contribute to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. As a charity that receives no Government funding, the generosity of Kiwis donating to our cause will make a huge difference to further our work in research, education, advocacy and patient support,” adds Rayner.

There lots of different ways Kiwis can get behind Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

· Volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal – join 10,000 volunteers taking to the streets on 28 and 29 October to shake a pink bucket for two hours.

· Check out pink on the rugby pitch in the NPC Pink Sock Campaign – for the first time, all 14 provincial unions will take the field wearing pink socks in round nine of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC (30 September to 2 October) in support of BCFNZ. Each home team will be holding fundraising activities for BCFNZ at their matches that weekend.

The round nine schedule:

Friday 30 September, 7.05PM: Hawke's Bay v Tasman at McLean Park

Saturday 1 October, 2.05PM: Southland v North Harbour at Invercargill Rugby Park

Saturday 1 October, 4.35PM: Auckland v Taranaki at Eden Park

Saturday 1 October, 7.05PM: Otago v Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sunday 2 October, 2.05PM: Counties Manukau v Wellington, Navigation Homes Stadium

Sunday 2 October, 2.05PM: Northland v Manawatū, Kaikohe RFC

Sunday 2 October, 4.35PM: Waikato v Bay of Plenty, FMG Stadium Waikato

· Walk for the ones you love at a Pink Ribbon Walk – sign up for New Zealand’s pinkest fundraising walks returning to Christchurch’s North Hagley Park on Sunday 30 October, the Auckland Domain on Sunday 6 November and Wellington’s Upper Frank Kitts Park on Sunday 13 November. Also for the first time this year, Kiwis can walk in their own neighbourhoods by taking on the Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge – over the month of October, walk 350,000 steps for the 3,500 women diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

· Hop on a Harley at Northland or Auckland’s Pink Ribbon Rides, two motorcycle charity rides raising funds for BCFNZ. All motorbikes, trikes and scooters are welcome to join the Northland convoy departing Whangārei’s McKay Stadium at 11am on 1 October, to Kaeo Memorial Hall; or the Auckland ride on 9 October leaving at 10:30am from the Auckland Netball Centre, heading to Western Springs Stadium.

· Go Pink For A Day – a campaign for workplaces to raise funds and start conversations about breast health and wellbeing. The first 500 organisations to sign up will receive a free Pink For A Day pack to help make fundraising a breeze.

· See the lights – More than 40 landmarks and buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will turn pink throughout October to shine a light on breast cancer, from Whangārei’s Victoria Canopy Bridge to Invercargill’s Gala Street Fountain. Christchurch will be the country’s pinkest city with six of its landmarks taking part.

· Hear from experts at the Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day free information evenings in Auckland and Wellington – an opportunity for breast cancer patients and health professionals to get the latest information about options for breast reconstruction from surgeons and nurses at Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau and Te Whatu Ora Hutt Valley. Taking place at 6:30-8:30pm on 19 October in Auckland at the Ellerslie Event Centre and Wellington at Hutt Hospital’s Learning Centre Auditorium.

· Shop for good – every year BCFNZ’s corporate partners release special-edition Pink Products, where a portion of sales go towards the charity’s work in research, education, advocacy and patient support. Brands include Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, ghd, Sealy, and Griffin’s.

· Make time for a mammogram and be ‘Breast Aware’ – each year around 3,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand. Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer – the 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by mammogram is 95%, but this falls to 85% if a woman finds a lump. Women should be ‘breast aware’ from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of your breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes. BCFNZ recommends considering annual mammograms from 40-49, then every two years from 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available when you’re 45-69.

· Pop into Pinkie, the Pink Caravan – BCFNZ’s iconic retro caravan has kicked off its 2022 Spring Tour, travelling the country with two specialist breast nurses on board offering free breast health advice. Pinkie will be at various locations in Auckland until 6 November, then head towards Wellington via Taranaki and Manawatū-Whanganui, and continue down the South Island in the New Year.

Find out more about all the different ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

© Scoop Media

