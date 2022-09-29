Man comes forward in hit-and-run investigation
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie:
A man has come
forward in the investigation of a serious hit-and-run
incident in Invercargill on Sunday morning (25 September
2022).
A 19-year-old male was struck by a vehicle
about 6:15am on Marama Avenue South, in Otatara.
“A
man has presented himself to Police and is helping us with
our enquiries. No charges have been laid, however the
investigation is ongoing.
“We would like to thank
the members of the public who have come forward and the
media who assisted in the appeal for
information.”
Police are not seeking anybody else in
relation to this
incident.
