Man comes forward in hit-and-run investigation

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie:

A man has come forward in the investigation of a serious hit-and-run incident in Invercargill on Sunday morning (25 September 2022).

A 19-year-old male was struck by a vehicle about 6:15am on Marama Avenue South, in Otatara.

“A man has presented himself to Police and is helping us with our enquiries. No charges have been laid, however the investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward and the media who assisted in the appeal for information.”

Police are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.

