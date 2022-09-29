Homicide Investigation Launched, Arrest Made, Following Death Of Baby

A homicide investigation has been launched and one person has been arrested following the death of a baby in Starship Hospital this morning.

Police were making enquiries after a three-month-old baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital on Sunday 18 September with serious injuries.

The baby was subsequently transported to Starship Hospital, however has sadly died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 31-year-old male was last week charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court on 17 October 2022.

Police have confirmed that further charges will be considered.

Our investigation remains ongoing, however as the matter is now

