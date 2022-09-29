Homicide Investigation Launched, Arrest Made, Following Death Of Baby
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation has been launched and one person
has been arrested following the death of a baby in Starship
Hospital this morning.
Police were making enquiries
after a three-month-old baby was taken to Middlemore
Hospital on Sunday 18 September with serious
injuries.
The baby was subsequently transported to
Starship Hospital, however has sadly died in the early hours
of Thursday morning.
A 31-year-old male was last week
charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to
re-appear in the Manukau District Court on 17 October
2022.
Police have confirmed that further charges will
be considered.
Our investigation remains ongoing,
however as the matter is
now
