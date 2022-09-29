Discover Auckland's Street Art Scene By Bike

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Ecomatters Environment Trust

Riding high on the success of previous years, the Street Art Bike Challenge is back for 2022. During October, Aucklanders are encouraged to discover the city's street art scene by bike with the Street Art Bike Challenge, for a chance to win $1,000 worth of amazing prizes.

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs have been running the Street Art Bike Challenge since 2020, a month-long photo treasure hunt by bike, in which people are invited to look for street art across the Auckland region and share their photos with the hashtag #StreetArtBikeChallenge.

EcoMatters Bike Hubs manager Brent Bielby says, "It's amazing just how much street art there is around Auckland. Once your eyes are open and you start to look around, you become hooked on trying to find different pieces, and the city never looks the same again. And it's a great excuse to jump on your bike and explore your surroundings."

Last year’s winner, Rahana Mohammed says ‘I usually enjoy street art around Auckland and when the opportunity came around to pair it off with cycling, I was loving the idea even more.’

The challenge is a family-friendly event all ages can enjoy and coincides with the school holidays so is a great way to keep the kids entertained.

The Street Art Bike Challenge is made possible thanks to funding support provided by Auckland Transport. Find out more at www.ecomatters.org.nz/bikechallenge.

HOW TO ENTER

Jump on your bike and discover Auckland’s array of street art.

Take a photo that includes a piece of street art, you, and your bike.

Share your photo with the #StreetArtBikeChallenge hashtag in a public post on your Facebook or Instagram profile with the street name and suburb. Where the artist’s name is visible, please credit or tag the artist in your post.

Each photo of you, your bike and a new piece of street art is one entry for the prize draw.

Optional extras:

tag a mate to invite them to the challenge and your entry counts twice!

include a story about your bike ride in your post to enter the competition for Best Story.

PRIZES

More than $1000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

Prize Draw: $750 gift voucher

Judges' Prize for Best Story: $250 gift voucher

Random spot prizes will also be awarded throughout the month.

ABOUT THE ECOMATTERS BIKE HUBS

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs are welcoming spaces that provide access to bikes, parts, tools and advice, with the goal of getting more people cycling. The Bike Hubs work alongside cyclists as they learn to care for their bikes so they can freely enjoy the benefits of cycling. EcoMatters Bike Hubs are located in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes.

