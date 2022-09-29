Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Anglers Out In Force For Start Of The Season

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game NZ is expecting a "massive" turn-out of anglers this weekend for the opening of the new freshwater fishing season which kicks off Saturday, October 1.

Chief executive Corina Jordan says the start of the new season seldom falls on a Saturday.

"It isn’t quite ‘once in a blue moon’, but many anglers and their families will certainly treat the season start on Saturday as a rare event to celebrate," she says.

"Getting out for the start of the fishing season is a long-held tradition for many Kiwis but normally lots of people have to wait until a weekend if opening falls on a workday.

"So, yes, it makes this opening special and we’re anticipating a massive turn out as a result, with tens of thousands of people hitting lakes and rivers throughout the country."

Fish & Game, funded solely through angling and hunting licences, is encouraged that sales are up on last season.

"This probably partly reflects the relatively settled weather we’ve had so far this Spring," says Jordan, "but Covid is likely still playing a role in recruitment too.

"The last two or three years have been tough for many New Zealanders; it was great to see an increase in angling activity following the lockdowns - people made the connection that outdoor pursuits help improve wellbeing."

Fishing is recognised internationally for its positive impact on mental health and rejuvenating qualities, Jordan points out.

"Now, with inflationary pressure driving up food prices, going out and catching your own healthy free-range food makes sense from a financial perspective too."

Fish & Game NZ expects to sell around 100,000 licences this season, of which around 10 per cent will be non-residents.

"This is good news for the wider economy - research shows international anglers are big spenders, among the highest value tourists the country receives.

"Many guides are also back to being well booked by overseas clients this season after several years of no tourism, which is great for their businesses and the flow-on economic effects for the regional communities where many are based."

Weather conditions for opening weekend look "okay", with rain scattered around the North Island but largely fine in the South.

"South of Cook Strait looks to be the pick of the places to head, but I’m sure those who get out on the water this weekend will enjoy it regardless."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 