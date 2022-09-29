Funk On The Water Is Wellington’s First Ever Sour Beer Festival

The Craft Beer Capital is gaining its first ever sour beer festival, with the inaugural Funk on the Water at The Boatshed this labour weekend - Sunday October 23rd.

Funk on the Water is a niche beer festival that focuses on sour, wild and farmhouse ales & ciders.

Organiser Dave Wood says “Funk on the Water caters for the many beer geeks of Wellington. We’ve curated a selection of 27 beers and ciders, mostly from small producers that you won’t see down at your local.”

“A Southward Distilling Gin & Tonic and a selection of farmhouse ciders will be available for the beer-averse.”

There are only 300 tickets available for Funk on the Water. “Keeping things small means we can do things that wouldn’t be possible on a larger scale. Each ticket includes a souvenir glass, ten drink tokens worth $40 and a $5 food voucher” says Wood.

“We’ve chosen the beautiful waterfront venue of the Boatshed, so people can enjoy their drinks in the sun on its many balconies and decks.”

Food at Funk on the Water 2022 is provided by local food truck legends Taco Addicts, serving up a selection of six mouthwatering tacos that cater for vegetarians, vegans and carnivores alike.

Farmhouse ales match beautifully with cheese, so cheese plates will also be available featuring a selection of four cheeses from small New Zealand cheesemakers.

Tickets to Funk on the Water are approaching selling out, and are available now at www.funkonthewater.nz.

