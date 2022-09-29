Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport’s Board Approves Speed Limit Changes On More Than 1600 Roads

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Safe speeds are saving lives and more are now on the way for Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland.

Today Auckland Transport’s board approved speed limit changes for more than 1,600 roads (19 per cent of AT’s road network).

This board endorsement is for Phase Three of Auckland Transport’s Safe Speeds Programme, which was consulted on publicly between February and April 2022.

The consultation received more than 8,000 public submissions. Following consultation, changes were made to 36 roads or road sections in the original proposal.

The upcoming speed limit changes will be predominantly around schools, with changes on approximately 980 roads surrounding more than 70 schools.

Speed limit changes will also be around rural marae, high-risk rural roads, town centres including Takapuna, Devonport and Glen Innes, further residential roads in Manurewa, and a whole of island review for Waiheke.

The speed limit changes will come into effect in stages between December 2022 and March 2023.

Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey van der Putten, says the purpose of safe speed limits is to save lives and prevent serious injuries.

“In Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland we have a shocking number of deaths and serious injuries from road trauma. It’s just unacceptably high. Evidence shows speed is a factor in more than 70 per cent of injury crashes in New Zealand. We need to do everything we can to create safe school neighbourhoods, so parents feel confident their children can walk, bike or scooter to school.”

“Safe speeds are one of the most simple and effective things, as a community, that we can do to prevent serious injuries and save lives.”

Safe speed limits are saving lives

  • In areas where speed limits were changed on 30 June 2020, fatalities have reduced by 30 per cent in the following 24-month period *
  • Rural roads where speeds were changed on 30 June 2020 have seen a 48 per cent reduction in fatalities and a more than 25 per cent reduction in serious injuries.

AT’s Safe Speeds programme supports its Vision Zero goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050. For more information on the Safe Speeds programme, click here.

The final board paper and attachments can be found here: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/our-role-organisation/meetings-minutes/

See this map of the changes: Speed limit changes in Auckland (arcgis.com)

 

Safe Speeds Phase One

  • The first phase of speed limit changes covered approximately 11 per cent of the local road network and focused on the highest-risk roads.
  • On 30 June 2020 speed limits were changed within Auckland’s city centre, residential areas in Te Atatū South and Rosehill in Papakura, plus many high risk urban and rural roads.
  • Speed limits in several town centres and 26 roads in Auckland’s west and north were changed in stages from August 2020 to June 2021. Town centres under Phase One included Orewa, Torbay, Mairangi, Mission Bay, St Heliers and Otahuhu.

Safe Speeds Phase Two

  • The second phase of speed limit changes focused on safe speeds for rural roads, roads near schools, and community requested changes in Freemans Bay and Ponsonby.
  • As a result of community and local board feedback from consultation, changes were made to thirteen roads within the proposal, with the majority of these within the Franklin rural area.
  • The new safe and appropriate speed limits came into effect between 30 June – 28 July 2022.

*Annualised figures for the period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022, when compared to the prior five-year comparison period. Data sourced from the Waka Kotahi Crash Analysis System, September 2022.

