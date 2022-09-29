Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 29 September

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 5:55 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Less than 10% of Hamilton electors have returned their voting papers in the Hamilton City Council elections. With nine days remaining until Election Day, 10,900 have voted – 9.9% of the 110,183 registered voters. 2450 votes were received yesterday.

The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:

  • East – 5850 votes, 11.2% of the 52,269 enrolled
  • West – 4325 votes, 9.7% of the 44,667 enrolled
  • Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 725 votes, 5.5% of the 13,247 enrolled

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a ballot box to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

