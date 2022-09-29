Hamilton's Vote Count As Of 29 September

Less than 10% of Hamilton electors have returned their voting papers in the Hamilton City Council elections. With nine days remaining until Election Day, 10,900 have voted – 9.9% of the 110,183 registered voters. 2450 votes were received yesterday.

The breakdown of votes returned by ward is:

East – 5850 votes, 11.2% of the 52,269 enrolled

West – 4325 votes, 9.7% of the 44,667 enrolled

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward – 725 votes, 5.5% of the 13,247 enrolled

Anyone that hasn’t cast their vote should return their voting packs to a ballot box to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

© Scoop Media

