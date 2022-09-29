Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2022’s Annual Report Is Out

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The Annual Report for the 2021-2022 financial year was adopted today by Councillors, who sat together for the last time before the election results next week.

Gisborne District Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says the Annual Report tells Council’s financial story over the past financial year (1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022). It shows how rates are spent and is an important document to inform our communities about what we do.

“Overall, we are pleased to advise our community that we remain in a financially strong position, both in terms of debt and our overall financial performance,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

The report shows the bulk of Council’s income came from external grants and services, as the biggest capital expenditure programme in Council’s history was carried out across our region.

Income from rates made up 43 percent of Council’s total operating revenue with 57 percent from external grants and subsidies.

“This is a significant highlight and indicates that ratepayers in this district get more gains for what they pay,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

“While some of the external funding was received for emergency works the majority of funding was for projects that supported activities and projects that benefit our community and would otherwise not have been delivered.”

The last financial year also saw a record high of $79m in capital works being delivered. This included:

  • $21.7m on roading network
  • $21.1m on Kiwa Pools
  • $15.7m on Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade
  • $4.4m on Waipaoa flood control project

“This is more than double our average over the past ten years,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

“It’s been an incredibly busy year, especially for teams like building consents who completed thousands of inspections as building activity took off across the region, and we expect this year to be as busy, if not busier.

“This was all achieved against a significant backdrop of challenges and uncertainty.

“Over the year, we battled the Omicron outbreak and another snap lockdown on 17 August 2021, along with many challenges that affected the psychological wellbeing of our community.

“There were also four severe weather events and two Civil Defence emergencies declared, which resulted in the significant mobilisation of our staff to support community efforts and $26m of unbudgeted emergency works.”

As part of recovery efforts, the Gisborne Disaster Relief Trust was established to distribute funds that come in to help local disaster relief efforts as storms increase in severity and frequency.

“On top of that we had a lot of changes happening at the central government level that we had to respond to, in particular the Three Waters Reform.

“Over the last 12 months we as a Council have also undertaken a journey of improved understanding of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi context in Tairāwhiti. We will continue to develop effective and meaningful collaboration with mana whenua to ensure co-governance is achieved for decision-making that affects us all.”

Earlier this year Council adopted a net zero emissions target for 2030. Ms Thatcher Swann says climate change, and its impact on our region, remain a lens through which all future Council decisions are made.

This past year more than 14,000 native plants were planted along five of our urban waterways and dog registration tags are now metal to stop more than 10,000 plastic tags from being thrown away every year. Cycleways and walkways continue to be developed and linked up to encourage different modes of transport around our city.

Fines and historic debt on overdue library books were also wiped to encourage more people to use our library.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 