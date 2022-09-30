Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hato Hone St John To Teach 10,000 People '3 Steps For Life' In "Shocktober"

Friday, 30 September 2022, 12:45 pm
Press Release: St John

Hato Hone St John is on a mission to empower 10,000 people with the 3 Steps for Life as part of its “Shocktober” and Restart a Heart Day campaigns (RAHD).

Cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of death in Aotearoa New Zealand with more than 2000 people a year treated for cardiac arrest. Of those, only 25 percent survive hospital arrival and 11 percent leave hospital alive.

Jacci Tatnell, Hato Hone St John Head of Community Education, says while the statistics are alarming, the good news is survival rates can double with a little help from a friend.

“Bystander CPR can mean the difference between life or death, which is why we are committed to training as many people as possible in Ngā Tohu Whakaora e Toru – the 3 Steps for Life programme: CALL, PUSH, SHOCK - call 111, push is to start CPR, and shock is to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)," Ms Tatnell says.

“Our goal is to deliver it to 10,000 people by leveraging on Restart a Heart Day on Sunday October 16 and focusing the whole month of October on CPR and AED training - which is also why we've coined it 'Shocktober'."

To help deliver on that goal, Hato Hone St John will be holding free public training events across the motu.

“We’re super excited because this is the first time in two years that we have been able to mark Restart a Heart Day with public training events due to the pandemic.”

Ms Tatnell says the urgency to learn CPR and how to use an AED was more important than ever, given that the latest Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Report showed cardiac survival rates fell during the pandemic.

“The more people we can empower with the 3 Steps for Life, which is a free programme, the more lives are likely to be saved.”

Hato Hone St John also encourages everyone that learns the 3 Steps for Life to become a GoodSAM responder.

“This means they will be alerted when someone nearby is in cardiac arrest so they can respond before emergency services arrive – giving that person the best chance of survival,” Ms Tatnell says.

RESTART A HEART DAY & SHOCKTOBER PUBLIC EVENTS

Eastgate Mall, Linwood Avenue, Ōtautahi, Christchurch - Sunday 16th October*
Otara Market, Tamaki Makaurau, Auckland - Saturday 15th October*
Napier Conference Centre - Tuesday 11th October*
Hawke’s Bay Trucking for Child Cancer - Saturday 8th October, 9am – 3pm 
Hamilton Farmers Market - Saturday 8th October; 8am - 12pm
Cambridge Market - 1st & 8th October; 8am - 12pm
Te Kuiti Farmers Market - 1st October*
Queenstown Airport - Monday 17th October*
Havelock North Street Fair - Saturday 29th October, 10am – 2pm

*Please note times for these events are yet to be confirmed

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • New Zealand has more than 6,000 people registered as GoodSAM responders
  • AED numbers in the community are growing, with more than 5,500 registered throughout the country. That number has been bolstered at marae across New Zealand with gifts of AEDs into vulnerable communities thanks to ASB, with the support of Phillips and St John. In addition, all ASB branches have AEDs.

ACTIONS

  • Register for the GoodSAM app if you are trained in first aid and CPR.
  • Download the free St John mobile CPR app for instructions on how to do CPR.
  • Learn how to locate the nearest public AED at aedlocations.co.nz or download the AED locations app.
  • Participate in the #9for9 challenge on social media to raise awareness about the seriousness of cardiac arrest and remember the nine out of 10 people who don’t survive.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 