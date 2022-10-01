UPDATE - Serious Crash, Timaru - Tasman

30 September

Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash, south of Rangitata.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30pm at the intersection of SH1 and Looker

Road.

Two people died at the scene.

A third person has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The road has reopened.

