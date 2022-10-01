Truck Fire, Transmission Gully - Wellington
Saturday, 1 October 2022, 1:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a truck
fire on Transmission Gully that came in just before
8:30am.
There is traffic management in place at the
scene while the fire is put out.
Motorists are advised
to delay travel or use an alternative route to avoid the
area.
