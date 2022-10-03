Collins Welcomes The Community Response In Final Week Of Mayoral Race

Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins welcomes the strong community response for his campaign as he enters the final week of the Mayoral race.



On a day of action across Auckland, over 5000 voters were contacted on Saturday 1 October by Efeso Collins supporters - including almost 3500 calls at a phone bank.

“This election will come down to turn out, and it’s so heartening to see volunteers come out in force for our campaign,” said Collins.

“We will be phone banking and door knocking every day this week as we approach the final day of voting, to secure every possible vote in this race,” added Collins.

“I will keep rolling up my sleeves and working around the clock to be a Mayor who works for all of Auckland,” said Collins.

Nine phone banks and six major door-knock sessions are planned for the next six days. Voting closes at midday on Friday 8 October.

