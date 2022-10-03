Snapper On Rail Network Wide By End November

Electronic ticketing will be available across Metlink’s entire rail network by 27 November.

Snapper payments will be accepted on the Kāpiti Line from 12 November and on the Hutt Valley, Melling and Wairarapa Lines from 27 November.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said Greater Wellington councillors are thrilled that electronic ticketing will soon be available on both buses and trains.

“The success of the Snapper on Rail Pilot on the Johnsonville line has given us the confidence to roll out electronic ticketing across the entire rail network.

“Supporting customers ahead of this exciting change is key, and we’ll be keeping them up to date through our website and Facebook page.

“We’ll also have staff across the rail network able to help customers with any questions related to the change,” Ms Gain added.

Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley said customers and the climate would benefit from Snapper on Rail.

“Modernising our rail network’s fare collection system will make payments more convenient and support patronage growth.

“Snapper on Rail will help Greater Wellington achieve our goal of a 40 percent increase in public and active transport modes by 2030.”

Ms Gain said Snapper on Rail would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of Metlink partners and suppliers.

Rail passengers can keep up to date with Snapper on Rail at metlink.org.nz/snapper-on-rail

