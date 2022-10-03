Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Take The Quality Of Life Survey And Help Plan For A Better Tomorrow

Monday, 3 October 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking responses from locals for its fifth annual Quality of Life survey.

QLDC Strategy and Policy General Manager Michelle Morss says: “The survey gathers information that helps Council and public service providers understand more about the current issues and challenges facing our communities. Together we use these insights to plan for a better tomorrow, and ultimately improve the quality of life of our residents.”

QLDC has worked with partners at Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism to develop questions about the visitor economy, and has also engaged the Southern District Health Board to help shape health and wellbeing questions.

The Quality of Life survey data is used to shape key QLDC strategies, policies and plans including the new Housing Action Plan, economic diversification work, and the district’s Wellbeing Framework.

Ms Morss says Council still wants to hear from people who have completed the survey in previous years, and questions have been streamlined this year so it is faster to complete.

“A lot can change in 12 months so taking part every year provides an up-to-date snapshot of what life is like for people living in the district.”

Past survey results have helped inform projects such as the Climate and Biodiversity Plan and the Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy. Results have also guided Council decisions including the QLDC 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan.

Last year’s survey found that overall quality of life was rated as extremely good (26%) or good (50%), while 18% said their quality of life was average, and 6% poor or extremely poor. While the impacts of COVID-19 were still being felt across the district in 2021, the results showed respondents were re-adjusting to a new sense of normal.

What will this year’s survey tell us?

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 