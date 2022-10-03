Take The Quality Of Life Survey And Help Plan For A Better Tomorrow

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking responses from locals for its fifth annual Quality of Life survey.

QLDC Strategy and Policy General Manager Michelle Morss says: “The survey gathers information that helps Council and public service providers understand more about the current issues and challenges facing our communities. Together we use these insights to plan for a better tomorrow, and ultimately improve the quality of life of our residents.”

QLDC has worked with partners at Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism to develop questions about the visitor economy, and has also engaged the Southern District Health Board to help shape health and wellbeing questions.

The Quality of Life survey data is used to shape key QLDC strategies, policies and plans including the new Housing Action Plan, economic diversification work, and the district’s Wellbeing Framework.

Ms Morss says Council still wants to hear from people who have completed the survey in previous years, and questions have been streamlined this year so it is faster to complete.

“A lot can change in 12 months so taking part every year provides an up-to-date snapshot of what life is like for people living in the district.”

Past survey results have helped inform projects such as the Climate and Biodiversity Plan and the Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy. Results have also guided Council decisions including the QLDC 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan.

Last year’s survey found that overall quality of life was rated as extremely good (26%) or good (50%), while 18% said their quality of life was average, and 6% poor or extremely poor. While the impacts of COVID-19 were still being felt across the district in 2021, the results showed respondents were re-adjusting to a new sense of normal.

What will this year’s survey tell us?

