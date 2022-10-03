Delays On SH2 Near Wairoa - Eastern
Monday, 3 October 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists on State Highway 2 near Wairoa should expect
delays after a truck rolled this afternoon.
The crash
happened about 3.45pm, and while there are no reports of
injury, the road is down to one lane until the vehicle is
cleared.
Police would like to thank drivers for their
patience.
