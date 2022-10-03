Investigation Underway Following Robbery In Merivale

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a jewellery store on Papanui Road, Merivale.

The incident, reported to Police at 11.48am, involved three offenders brandishing hammers who entered the store during opening hours and stole a number of items.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation into the incident, including conducting a scene examination.

The images attached show the three offenders and Police would like to hear from anyone who can identify them.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 221003/5487

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

