Investigation Underway Following Robbery In Merivale
Monday, 3 October 2022, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a
jewellery store on Papanui Road, Merivale.
The
incident, reported to Police at 11.48am, involved three
offenders brandishing hammers who entered the store during
opening hours and stole a number of items.
Police are
in the early stages of an investigation into the incident,
including conducting a scene examination.
The images
attached show the three offenders and Police would like to
hear from anyone who can identify them.
Please contact
Police via our 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number
221003/5487
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…More>>