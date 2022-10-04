Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Economy Performs Well, Defies Challenging Headwinds

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Despite a tight job market, surging inflation and talk of a possible recession, Hamilton’s economy continues to perform strongly.

Hamilton City Council’s newly released Quarterly Economic Update provides a snapshot of the city’s economy during the June quarter.


Drawing on information from Council’s rich data sources as well as organisations such as Marketview, the update report reveals Hamilton’s economy to be in good health despite challenging headwinds.


Hamilton’s GDP was $3.1 billion during the three months to June, an increase of 2.8% on the March quarter.


Growth Funding and Analytics Manager Greg Carstens said the picture of Hamilton’s economy was “a little less rosy” when looked at over the entire 2021/22 financial year, with annual GDP falling -0.4% when compared to the previous financial year.


“But when you take into account all the challenges facing our economy, such as inflation, material and labour shortages and COVID-19 disruptions, then you have to say Hamilton’s economy is relatively speaking, strong,” Carstens said.


Electronic card data showed Hamiltonians spent $694 million during the June quarter, with inflation helping push up people’s spending. About 20% of card spending was on petrol and automotive services.


Inflation hit 7.3% in the June quarter which was higher than expected and very high when compared to the past 30 years. However, there was a growing consensus among forecasters that inflation had peaked, and would gradually come back down during the next two years.


“Inflation is cummulative,” Carstens said, “so even when inflation slows, the price increases are baked in.”


Employment increased 1% in the June quarter, up 4.4% across the 2021/22 financial year. This was a reflection of the tight labour market and the high number of jobs available in the city.


The country’s last recession happened during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). Only four of Hamilton’s top six industries experienced a brief drop in GDP during that period. Even if the New Zealand economy did go into a recession, it’s not a given that Hamilton’s would follow suit.

“At the moment, our projections for Hamilton are that we won’t go into a recession,” Carstens said.

“But one of the things that COVID-19 has taught us is that things can change really quickly. If we did go into a recession, our information indicates that it will be relatively shallow so it wouldn’t have a fundamental effect on Hamilton’s economy.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 