Attempted Kidnapping In Christchurch

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Mark Burrett:

Christchurch Police are requesting the public's help following an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton.

A woman was approached while jogging on Kotare St at 6.20am, on 3 October 2022.

The unknown man who approached her has attempted to drag her away, however he fled after a passing motorist intervened.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, approximately 176cm-179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard. He is believed to be between 25-33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants. One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

Police would like to talk to anyone who has possibly seen this man, or the offence taking place. Vehicles were driving past at the time, and we are very interested in further descriptions of him, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

This has been a distressing incident for the woman, who was shaken but uninjured, and we urge anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.

Information can be reported through the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Please reference the file number 221003/5623.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

