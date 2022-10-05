Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Acknowledges Bus Drivers’ Pay Rise But Urges ORC To Do More, And Soon

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) decision last week to increase wages for local bus drivers but remains “gravely concerned” about continuing reductions in the level of service, including bus cancellations, affecting the Whakatipu community.

“Meeting the median wage hopefully means ORC will be able to retain existing drivers and recruit new ones. I also note it finally enables ORC to recruit offshore and boost the number of migrant drivers we so badly need after the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

“These moves are a step in the right direction in the face of long-standing service issues and the cost-of-living crisis which has been brewing for some time. But there is certainly more that can be done to deliver a better service for the community. We’re promised a return to full timetable services after summer and I very much hope that ORC will be able to deliver on that commitment.”

“Frankly I’m disappointed it’s taken ORC so long to get to this point, especially given our calls for action over many months together with Dunedin City Council (DCC) and our joint offer to review how public transport is managed between all three councils.”

“ORC still hasn’t taken up this offer and there’s a huge amount more than could have happened before now.”

“Friday is my last day as Mayor, but I will be watching with interest how ORC works collaboratively with staff and incoming elected members at both QLDC and DCC. The people of Queenstown Lakes and Dunedin deserve significantly better at a crucial time when we are trying to reduce car use and encourage shared public transport,” said Mayor Boult.

