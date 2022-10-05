Public Appeal Following Attempted Kidnapping, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Christchurch Police investigating an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton earlier this week are continuing to appeal to the public for help.

An unknown man approached a woman who was out jogging on Kotare St at around 6:20am on 3 October 2022.

Police are now releasing video footage to help identify and locate the man. (Attached)

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, approximately 176cm-179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants.

One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

Police would like to speak with anyone who recognises this man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the offence taking place.

Anyone with any information which could assist is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221003/5623.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

