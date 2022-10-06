Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Shooting Incident In Te Teko

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority in relation to an incident where a firearm was pointed at officers by a gang member who had failed to return to prison.

The offender had been granted compassionate leave to attend a tangi in Te Teko.

Two weeks later, on 27 May 2020, officers were executing an unrelated arrest warrant at a property in Kawerau when they encountered the offender.

He fled the scene and was pursued by Police. The offender then stopped his vehicle in Te Teko, got out of his car and pointed a shotgun at officers before stealing another a vehicle and driving off.

An officer fired nine shots at the man during the incident, which ended in Kawerau after the man fled on foot and was located by Police some hours later.

The entire shooting incident lasted just 37 seconds and the officer’s nine shots were fired over about 15 seconds.

No one was injured during the incident.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson says this was a high-risk incident for our officers involved:

“This was an extremely dangerous incident. I am proud of the officers involved and how they reacted to a fluid and fast-changing situation. As always, we review these incidents and take learnings from them.

“I am grateful that no one was injured and that our officers were able to go home at the end of their shift. We have ensured they have been supported following this incident.”

© Scoop Media

