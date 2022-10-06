Operation Cobalt: Patched Head Hunter Charged After Firearm And Drugs Located
Illegal drugs and a prohibited firearm have been located
during a search
warrant in Auckland being carried out under Operation Cobalt.
The search warrant was carried
out at a property on Postman Road in Dairy
Flat this morning with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad.
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says Police
were targeting alleged illegal
activity involving members of the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang.
“During our
search of the property today Police located a
prohibited
semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a quantity of drugs,” says Detective
Inspector Proctor.
“The substances located included almost
half a kilogram of methamphetamine
and a kilogram of pseudoephedrine.”
Police also seized a sum of cash,
totalling more than $5,000, as part of
the
search.
A 38-year-old man, who is a patched
member of the gang, was arrested at the
address in relation to the items found by Police.
He has been
charged with a raft of serious offences, including
unlawful
possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Further charges relating to possession
of a substance with intent to
manufacture and possession of methamphetamine for supply have also been
filed.
The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.
Additionally, two
men, aged 32 and 47, were arrested for unpaid fines
and
they have been dealt with at the Court.
“Today’s search warrant is part of the
ongoing focus of Operation Cobalt
targeting and disrupting illegal behaviour being committed by gang members in
our communities,” says Detective Inspector Proctor.
“Police will continue to hold those to
account who are found to be engaging
in this sort of activity. We cannot rule out further charges being filed as
part of our ongoing enquiries into this matter.”