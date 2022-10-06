Operation Cobalt: Patched Head Hunter Charged After Firearm And Drugs Located

Illegal drugs and a prohibited firearm have been located during a search

warrant in Auckland being carried out under Operation Cobalt.

The search warrant was carried out at a property on Postman Road in Dairy

Flat this morning with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says Police were targeting alleged illegal

activity involving members of the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang.

“During our search of the property today Police located a prohibited

semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a quantity of drugs,” says Detective

Inspector Proctor.

“The substances located included almost half a kilogram of methamphetamine

and a kilogram of pseudoephedrine.”

Police also seized a sum of cash, totalling more than $5,000, as part of the

search.

A 38-year-old man, who is a patched member of the gang, was arrested at the

address in relation to the items found by Police.

He has been charged with a raft of serious offences, including unlawful

possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Further charges relating to possession of a substance with intent to

manufacture and possession of methamphetamine for supply have also been

filed.

The man is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

Additionally, two men, aged 32 and 47, were arrested for unpaid fines and

they have been dealt with at the Court.

“Today’s search warrant is part of the ongoing focus of Operation Cobalt

targeting and disrupting illegal behaviour being committed by gang members in

our communities,” says Detective Inspector Proctor.

“Police will continue to hold those to account who are found to be engaging

in this sort of activity. We cannot rule out further charges being filed as

part of our ongoing enquiries into this matter.”

