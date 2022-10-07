Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Boost For Wānaka Projects And Events

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust have funded over $500,000 in support of a wide range of community projects in its September funding round, with the Upper Clutha | Wānaka area in particular benefitting from recent grant approvals.

A $180,000 grant was approved to the Snow Farm which will assist with the cost of building a new base lodge. The Snow Farm is in immediate need of a base lodge which will serve all users, summer and winter, for both for recreational and school activities.

Snow Farm chair ‘Q’ Samuel Belk said the ski field’s new lodge needs to be complete by next season, as the ski field’s lease is up with neighbour Southern Hemisphere Proving Ground.

“Due to the speed with which we need to get into the new build, we will complete the facility in a couple of stages. Stage one costing an estimated $900,000 and stage two costing $800,000.”

“Thanks to the $180,000 grant from Otago Community Trust, an earlier $225,000 grant from Central Lakes Trust we now have strong momentum to reach our funding target for stage one and ensure that the Snow Farm continues to operate and grow as a community and national asset.”

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said that Otago Community Trust is pleased to be supporting this important project for the Snow Farm.

“The Snow Farm is a unique facility and having a base building is fundamental to their operations and the experience of the various users including school groups and cross-country skiers,” said Bridger.

Otago Community Trust was also pleased to award a $85,000 grant to Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust to assist with the cost of delivering the 2023 Festival of Colour and the 2024 Aspiring Conversations events.

Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust executive director Charlie Unwin said after the COVID-19 disruptions and forced cancellations of several Southern Lakes Arts events, in particular Aspiring Conversations we are very excited to be back planning for these iconic events that are now very much part of the fabric of the Wānaka community.

“The Wānaka community and visitors will be in for a treat, it is our hope that we will have the largest programme of free public events ever for the 2023 Festival of Colour.”

“Connecting the community and bringing the streets and local businesses of Wānaka alive with music, aerial dance, youth art, youth photography and poetry will be our key focus,” said Unwin.

In other grants, One New Zealand received a $10,000 grant to assist with the cost of holding the Wao Summit in Wānaka from 25-30 October 2022.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim said the six-day sustainable summit will bring together sector leaders to educate, inspire and discuss sectoral approaches to creating sustainable environmental change.

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in September included Bike Wanaka Inc who were approved a $20,000 grant to assist with the cost of rejuvenated the Lismore Bike Park. Livingwell Disability Resource Centre were approved a $19,000 grant to continue the valuable work they do providing a disability and health related information service to the Otago region, and a $16,500 grant was approved to Hampden Hall Committee in partnership with the Waitaki District Council to help with the cost of the roof replacement of the Hampden Hall.

In total Otago Community Trust approved $516,432 to 30 organisations in September 2022.

 

Otago Community Trust Grants, September 2022
AlexandraCentral Otago Search and Rescue (COSAR)$9,000
 Coastguard Clyde Inc$12,000
 Alexandra Child Care Centre Inc$1,140
BalcluthaOur Hut Heritage Hub$562
CromwellCromwell Junior Associated Football Club$10,000
DunedinCity of Dunedin Pipe Band Inc$4,000
 Dunedin Friend-Link Trust$6,500
 iD Dunedin Fashion Inc Soc$25,000
 Tennis Otago Inc$6,000
 Otago Fish & Game Council$2,900
 The Moana Tennis Club Inc$2,500
MosgielMosgiel Brass Band Inc$2,500
OamaruCCS Disability Action Waitaki Inc$9,000
 Waitaki District Council - Hampden Hall Committee$16,500
 Weston School$25,000
OtagoThe Otago Pioneer Women's Memorial Association Incorporated$5,000
 Livingwell Disability Resource Centre$19,000
 Show Me Shorts Film Festival Trust$4,700
 Taki Rua Productions Society Inc$7,450
 Southland and Otago Regional Engineering Collective (SOREC) Inc$13,000
 Wellington Museums Trust Inc$4,500
 Southern Cochlear Implant Programme (SCIP)$1,000
RanfurlyNaseby Golf Club Inc$9,900
WanakaOne New Zealand$10,000
 Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust$85,000
 Wanaka Arts Society$3,500
 Snow Farm$180,000
 Snow Sports NZ Inc$10,780
 Wanaka Primary School$10,000
 Bike Wanaka Inc$20,000

About the Otago Community Trust

The Otago Community Trust is a philanthropic organisation which applies its Trust funds for charitable and other purposes which are of benefit to the community. The Otago Community Trust has its origins in the Dunedin Savings Bank, established in 1864 by public spirited citizens seeking to encourage thrift within the community, and distribute surplus profits to charitable causes.

In 1988 the Government restructured the ownership of regional savings banks and gifted the ownership of the Otago Savings Bank to the community through the establishment of the Trust Bank Otago Community Trust. The amalgamation of the regional savings banks resulted in the establishment of Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd. In the mid 1990’s the Otago Community Trust as it is now known sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd for $131M and invested the proceeds.

The Trust now has almost $300M invested and since inception has granted more than $200M into the Otago Region. The Trust aims to make wise investment decisions that preserve the original capital for future generations as well as having a healthy grants budget each year

