Update on the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Breanna Muriwai.

Breanna was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, 28 August at Te Horo Beach.

As part of the investigation residents of the beach settlement were visited alerting them to Breanna’s disappearance. Several different searches have also been conducted in the Te Horo area.

Last week, a resident of Te Horo located Breanna’s phone on the beach.

This phone is currently being examined by the High-Tech Crime Group to see if it can provide any answers about the circumstances of Breanna’s disappearance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says Police are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Breanna but we are keen to hear from anyone with information.

“We are particularly interested to hear from people who were walking along the coastline, between Te Horo and Peka Peka, and asking them to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson.

“This also applies to any persons boating or fishing in this area. This includes any property that may have come from a handbag or clothing.”

“Even if you locate an item and are not sure whether it may be relevant, we still want to hear from you.

“Breanna’s family are desperate for answers as to where she is and what has happened. It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends."

“We are working hard to find those answers for them, but we know there are people in our community who will have information which will be important to our investigation. We ask them to come forward," says Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson.

Police are still treating this as a missing persons investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220829/5320.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

