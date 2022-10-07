Ashburton Police Investigating Burglary And Aggravated Assault
Police in Ashburton are seeking information on a burglary and aggravated assault that saw a man in his 70s require hospital treatment.
Between 10:45pm and 11pm on Thursday 6 October, a man disturbed an intruder on their property on West Street near Racecourse Road.
“The male intruder has savagely attacked the 73-year-old victim and fled the scene on foot,” says Detective Craig Clare.
“The victim has required hospital treatment as a result.”
The suspect was described as a man around 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a white or light-coloured hoodie with the hood up over his head.
It is possible the suspect was captured on a vehicle’s dash camera in the area of the Russell Ave end of Racecourse Road or Russell Avenue itself – if so, Police would like to hear from you.
We would also like to hear from anyone who noticed a man matching the description in the area around the time mentioned.
If you can help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 221007/9164.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.