Arrest made following assault in Courtenay Place
Friday, 7 October 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll, Wellington
Police:
Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old
man this morning in relation to a stabbing incident in
Courtenay Place last month.
A man received serious
injuries following the incident around 4am on 24 September
2022.
The 23-year-old has been charged with wounding
with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon. He is
expected to appear in Wellington District Court
tomorrow.
Our investigation is ongoing and we are
still asking anyone with information regarding this incident
to contact Police. We are also keen to receive any camera
phone footage as we are aware there were a number of people
who witnessed and filmed the incident.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police by calling 105
quoting file number 220925/5037.
Information can also
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
