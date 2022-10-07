Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest made following assault in Courtenay Place

Friday, 7 October 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll, Wellington Police:

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man this morning in relation to a stabbing incident in Courtenay Place last month.

A man received serious injuries following the incident around 4am on 24 September 2022.

The 23-year-old has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon. He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Our investigation is ongoing and we are still asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Police. We are also keen to receive any camera phone footage as we are aware there were a number of people who witnessed and filmed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 quoting file number 220925/5037.

Information can also provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 