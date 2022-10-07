Arrest made following assault in Courtenay Place

Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll, Wellington Police:

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man this morning in relation to a stabbing incident in Courtenay Place last month.

A man received serious injuries following the incident around 4am on 24 September 2022.

The 23-year-old has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard and assault with a weapon. He is expected to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Our investigation is ongoing and we are still asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Police. We are also keen to receive any camera phone footage as we are aware there were a number of people who witnessed and filmed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 quoting file number 220925/5037.

Information can also provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



