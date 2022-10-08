Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Invercargill Elects Nobby Clark As Mayor

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Invercargill City Council

Invercargill city has elected Nobby Clark as its new mayor.

Polls closed at midday today in the local body elections across Aotearoa.

Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council just after midday today show Nobby Clark has 6537 votes, followed by Marcus Lush with 3785 votes.

Progress results include all votes cast up to late Friday, however, it does not include votes cast late on Friday or on Saturday, and does not include special votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.

“We are delighted to see yet another strong voter turnout from our passionate Invercargill community,” Morris said.

“There were a large number of candidates for Mayor and it was a tight race but our city has spoken and we are pleased to announce Nobby Clark will be our new Mayor.”

Morris said Invercargill and Council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

“Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand’s longest-serving Mayor. His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades.

“On Tuesday, I was coming home from Wellington, I told my taxi driver I was going to Invercargill and he immediately asked ‘how is Mayor Tim?’. He had been in his taxi once, and I think that’s the impact of Tim.”

Election results concerning Invercargill City Councillors will be forthcoming, Morris said.

Progress Results

Mayoralty

CLARK, Nobby 6,537

LUSH, Marcus 3,785

BIDDLE, Toni 3,707

LUDLOW, Darren 1,814

SHADBOLT, Tim 847

BOND, Ria 533

MORTON, Tom 266

CHERNISHOV, Stevey 131

WALTER, Jacqueline 78

PETERSON, Noel James 72

