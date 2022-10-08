Thinking Local Around Council Table

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Who sits around Hurunui District Council’s table for the new triennium is just about decided, with the announcement of the progress result, (which is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes.)

Voting closed at noon today, Saturday October 8th, and although there was no Mayoral election for the District this time, voting numbers throughout the District were still healthy.

Marie Black retains her Mayoral chains, with her position being unopposed for this year’s Local Body Election.

Based on the progress result:

Representing the South Ward will be Robbie Bruerton, Garry Jackson, Pauline White, Vanessa McPherson.

Representing the East Ward will be Vincent Daly, Fiona Harris.

Representing the West Ward will be Karen Armstrong, Ross Barnes, Tom Davies, David Hislop.

Representing the Hanmer Springs Community Board will be Mary Holloway, Chris Hughey, Michael Malthus, Alice Stielow, Richard Tapper.

Black is looking forward to working with her new Councillors, some being familiar faces while there are some fresh faces too.

She is hopeful for a less turbulent three years after the global pandemic of COVID-19, and the major earthquake of November 2016 which caused significant damage to parts of the Hurunui District during which time she was Deputy Mayor.

Her two-term tenure as Deputy Mayor also included some significant drought-stricken years, when community support was paramount.

“This level of community support for crises our communities endure was forced to stop during the pandemic, so I am very much looking forward to having this aspect of community wellbeing a possibility again now.”

Entering her second term as Mayor, Black remains firm with her passion for localism, and is confident this can transpire through collective minds and ideas around the Council table.

“As a democratic society, we all believe in our future, and ideas borne out of a new triennium should be an exciting time for everyone in this District.”

The Official Result Declaration will be released by the Electoral Commission by Thursday October 13th.

At the inaugural meeting on Tuesday November 1st the Deputy Mayor position will be appointed, as well as the representatives on the main Council Committees.

