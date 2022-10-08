New Mayor, Councillors And Local Boards Will Fix Auckland

“Auckland voters have sent the clearest possible message to Auckland Council, and central government in Wellington, and I promise you that you’ve been heard,” incoming Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said today.

“At more than 300 campaign events over the last six months, Aucklanders have made clear to me and fellow candidate Efeso Collins that you love our city, but that you know much of it is broken," Mr Brown said.

“It is now up to me, the new governing body and the local boards to act on our mandate, fix what is broken and deliver the change you demand.”

Mr Brown said the number one issue was transport, closely followed by crime, unfinished projects and endless red cones, rising costs and council waste.

“There is a mandate for change and my job as Mayor is to lead it.”

Mr Brown said that together, he, councillors, local board members, council officers and Mr Collins had all the knowledge, skills and experience needed to fix Auckland.

“Under my leadership, Auckland will make clear what our region wants and needs without any so-called ‘help’ setting our priorities from central-government politicians and bureaucrats in Wellington."

“Let me be very clear: Wellington’s job is to listen to what Aucklanders say are our priorities, and to fund them – not impose ideological schemes like the $30 billion airport tram, untrammelled housing intensification and Three Waters on a city that doesn’t want them.”

Mr Brown thanked his family, campaign team and supporters for all their work and encouragement over the last six months.

“We built a formidable team and now we will widen that team to include everyone who has been elected today, all those Auckland Council officers who work hard and deliver real services to the people of the region, and Efeso, who I have come to regard as a friend and would like to work with over the three years ahead.”

Mr Brown said his priority was reform of Council-Controlled Organisations and he would have some initial comments to make on that topic tomorrow.

He said he would be taking most of tomorrow off, before receiving a full economic and financial briefing on Monday morning from senior Council officers.

