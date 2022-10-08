The Progress Results For The 2022 Taupō District Council Elections Are In

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas has been returned for a fourth term in today’s local body elections, with a progress result of 5215 votes.

Mayor David Trewavas said he is overwhelmed to be re-elected. “It’s an honour to be selected to once again represent our beautiful district.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on all the great work that we have underway and to keep working to make this a fantastic place to live for all our community.”

The other two mayoral candidates, Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin, are currently on 3782 and 926 votes respectively.

The progress results are based on approximately 90 per cent of returned votes. It does not include some special votes and the votes returned today as they are still in transit to the processing centre.

Full progress results are available at taupo.govt.nz/vote22. Preliminary results will be released tomorrow. Final election results are expected to be declared sometime between 13 October and 19 October.

The seven successful candidates for the Taupō ward are:

RANKIN, Christine

WESTERMAN, Yvonne

TAYLOR, Kevin

PARK, Anna

WILLIAMSON, John

SHEPHERD, Rachel

CAMPBELL, Duncan

The successful candidate for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward is Sandra Greenslade.

In the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlin were the successful candidates.

Kylie Leonard for the Taupō East Rural ward and Kirsty Trueman for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward were both re-elected unopposed.

© Scoop Media

