UPDATE 2: MT CREIGHTON FIRE 9pm 8/10/22

08 October

Helicopters have stopped operations and firefighters have left the fire ground for the evening.

We will monitor the fire overnight. A damper evening and cooler conditions are helping the fire conditions.

Six helicopters and seven ground crews will return to fight the fire around 7am tomorrow morning.

We will provide another update tomorrow morning.

