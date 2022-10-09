Fatal Crash, Atiamuri, Taupo
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Ruapehu Street just before 9pm.
The crash involved
a single motorcycle understood to have collided with the
barrier.
Sadly, the rider passed away at the
scene.
A scene examination has taken place and the
road is now open.
An investigation into the crash
remains
ongoing.
