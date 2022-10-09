Fatal Crash, Nukuhau, Taupo
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Acacia Bay Road last night.
The crash occurred
around 10:40pm and involved two vehicles.
One person
passed away at the scene and another was airlifted to
hospital in a serious condition.
The road is now open
and an investigation into the crash remains
ongoing.
