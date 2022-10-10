Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Mayor A Win For Public Transport Users

Monday, 10 October 2022, 5:13 am
Press Release: Public Transport Users Association

With the clear election result for Wayne Brown, as Mayor for Auckland, this has given an excellent platform for the new mayor to challenge the previous status quo on public transport with Auckland Transport.

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) and NZ Transport 2050 agree that the AT board and the whole AT organisation for that matter should be reorganised to better reflect the needs of Aucklanders. It has become very clear that in the public’s eye AT is severely out of touch with the average Aucklander. Not just on its governance model which it has seen no true independent board representation for the last three years, but with the core assumptions it has on how to deliver transport services for all Aucklanders.

The main areas of concern for our organisations have are:

1. A disingenuous consultation process with anyone that questions their wisdom.

2. A modelling approach that ignores best practice from any other city across Australasia in terms of design and vision.

3. Being Anti-Heavy Rail: A decision was made before the formation of the super city that Auckland suburban rail system would be modernised with dual track, electrification, and a new central rail station at Britomart. Later that this station be expanded to a loop to better connect all of the central city into this $8 billion plus infrastructural investment. AT seems to have gone out of its way to ignore this commitment and instead specifically focuses on building a parallel rail system using Light Rail Tram technology.

4. AT’s fixation on a single Light Rail connection to Mangere and the airport and expansion of that in every area of Auckland without any clear business case or actual public buy in.

5. A fixation on the CBD being the target destination for the majority PT journeys despite the significant reduction on journeys to the CBD even before the pandemic.

6. It’s anti-car or other forms of road transport approach which has seen Queen Street now not even have bus bays or access for people with mobility issues when retailers are desperate for business and PT services are still three years away from being able to use the CRL.

7. A fixation on all things cycle based with no review on the usage and the effectiveness of the design of cycleways or the safety of those using them.

AT has such a high level of arrogance in its vision for Auckland, how it treats any opinion outside its own, its flawed consultation process, and its influence from specific central government vanity projects this organisation does nothing to define a vision that Aucklanders could get excited about let alone imagine moving around their city using an efficient, modern and fast transport system. If this is not the objective of AT we need it replaced with a group that delivers to that mandate. This does not at all mean that somehow this vision is not in the interest of both Aucklanders and the environment with an efficient train system which delivers its passengers in a timely manner across the region.

PTUA National Coordinator Jon Reeves says “The election of Wayne Brown has sent a clear signal that Aucklanders do not want the governments light rail tram pet project.” The PTUA and NZ Transport 2050 want to see the $14 billion budget the government has been willing to spend on light rail trams put back into the pot for public transport improvements Aucklanders actually want, like the spur line to Auckland Airport from Puhinui, and extension of the Onehunga line to Mangere and the airport, extension of commuter train services to Huapai in Nor West Auckland, and the Eastern Busway built in a way that does not wipe out dozens of homes (as AT wants).

Reeves said “The PTUA is ready and willing to work constructively with the new Mayor to help ensure AT becomes an organisation that puts public transport users first. The PTUA expects the massive rail closures which AT announced last week will not go ahead. “AT’s senior management and Kiwirail are probably going to learn shortly that they will need a workable, “Plan B” that does not affect rail passengers,” added Reeves.

Our organisations offer congratulations to both Wayne Brown, and Councillor Mike Lee, who has been voted in after losing by 320 votes in 2019. “Mike Lee is the number one pro-public transport councillor Auckland has had in decades” Jon Reeves said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Transport Users Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 