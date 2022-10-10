Update - Serious Crash, Nukuhou - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 10 October 2022, 5:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the single-vehicle crash on
Mottram Road, Nukuhou, earlier today.
Another has
sustained serious injuries.
The road remains closed
while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Please continue to avoid the area, if
possible.
