Fire, South Wairarapa

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand following reports of multiple fires on a rural property in the South Wairarapa.

Police were notified at around 3:55am and arrived to find multiple structures involved on Wards Line in Morison Bush.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be commencing scene examinations as part of identifying the circumstances surrounding the fires.

Police will be deployed in the area today engaging with our local community as part of the investigation.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Wards Line between 2am and 4am today.

Contact can be made through the Police 105 line, referencing P052198593.

Information can also be provided to Masterton Police Station on (06) 370 0300.

