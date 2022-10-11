Fire, South Wairarapa
Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand
following reports of multiple fires on a rural property in
the South Wairarapa.
Police were notified at around
3:55am and arrived to find multiple structures involved on
Wards Line in Morison Bush.
Police and Fire and
Emergency New Zealand will be commencing scene examinations
as part of identifying the circumstances surrounding the
fires.
Police will be deployed in the area today
engaging with our local community as part of the
investigation.
Police would like to speak with anyone
who was in the area of Wards Line between 2am and 4am
today.
Contact can be made through the Police 105
line, referencing P052198593.
Information can also be
provided to Masterton Police Station on (06) 370
0300.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…More>>