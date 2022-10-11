UPDATE – Fire, South Wairarapa

Police investigating the fires which ignited in South Wairarapa this morning are seeking assistance from the community.

Police urgently want to locate 47-year-old woman Maya Moore in relation to the fires at two rural properties on Wards Line.

Ms Moore is believed to have been in the area at around 4am today and may be able to assist Police with our enquiries.

We are interested in any sightings of Ms Moore at this time.

She may have been seen walking or hitch-hiking in the area this morning, or she may still be in the area.

Residents of Morison Bush are asked to be alert and to check their properties, including outbuildings.

Ms Moore is described as being approximately 185cm tall, of thin build, and often wears an oil skin waistcoat and cowboy hat.

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of Ms Moore, and any sightings of her should be reported to Police immediately.

The public is advised not to approach her.

Anyone with any information about Ms Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police immediately.

Police are also interested in any sightings of a white, 2003, Toyota Corolla sedan, registration BKZ826, over the past few days.

Ms Moore is understood to have had access to this vehicle, which has been located in Wards Line.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, and referencing file number 221011/4122.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

