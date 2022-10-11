TRAFFIC BULLETIN: SH16 (Te Atatū Road To Patiki Road) Lane To Reopen Next Week
As part of planned work, a southbound lane closure from Te Atatū Road to Patiki Road has been in place since Friday 7 October.
The traffic impact across the network has been more significant than predicted and Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience that this has caused.
Work to return the city bound lane back to capacity is now underway and this will be fully operational by Monday 17 October. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we complete this.
