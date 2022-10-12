WWF-New Zealand And Botanica By Air Wick Partner To #ReBlossomNZ

WWF-New Zealand and Botanica by Air Wick partner to #ReBlossomNZ with over 9,000 riparian trees in effort to help protect Auckland’s depleting wetlands

Urban sprawl in Auckland is affecting more of our green spaces, causing biodiversity loss, and threatening native species across the region.

According to a recent study, the amount of tree cover which supports our fragile ecosystem across central Auckland was just 6%. Of that, 63.2% were on private land and only 15% were protected, yet very few of these trees are threatened native species.

These figures, coupled with the knowledge that approximately 90% of Aotearoa’s wetland areas have disappeared due to land development, have rallied WWF-New Zealand and Botanica by Air Wick to launch phase two of their three-year initiative aptly titled #ReBlossomNZ, in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

WWF-New Zealand Acting CEO Lou Sanson says, “Auckland was once rich with wetland areas, green spaces and native fauna, yet today only 5% of wetland areas exist across the city with dwindling green spaces and native species.

It’s a frightening figure, not uncommon across Aotearoa, and is why we’ve partnered with Botanica by Air Wick to launch phase two of our #ReBlossomNZ project.”

Now in its second year, #ReBlossomNZ continues to help restore the health and well-being of unique biodiversity areas across the country by planting natives in some of our urban areas.

“WWF’s mission is for people to live in harmony with nature. This is why we are so lucky to partner with Botanica by Air Wick, who are supplying native flora and supporting partners with planting days, to help re-wild and re-blossom some of New Zealand’s urban spaces,” adds Sanson.

“In 2021, in collaboration with Ngati Toa Rangatira, Porirua City Council and Wellington City Council, we covered 5,000m2 of the Porirua stream, planting 8,800 native species as part of our protection plan to help six native fish species that live in the Porirua stream.”

“This year, we’re tackling some of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s urban areas, many without native planting. Native planting can help reduce sediment run-off in our streams and rivers which can negatively impact species in our waters, including in our harbours,” says Sanson.

The project in Auckland will see WWF-New Zealand and Botanica by Air Wick collaborate with the Department of Conservation, Te Ara Hīkoi, Auckland Rowing Club, Auckland Golf and Auckland Council to plant over 9,000 native riparian species across four key environmental sites in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

#ReBlossomNZ planting locations include the banks of the Tamaki Estuary at Ian Shaw Park in Mount Wellington, the banks of the Taihiki Waterway trail, Pukekohe Golf Course, and the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Course in Papatoetoe.

Rachel Bainbridge, Head of Brand & Trade Marketing at Reckitt NZ, says the planting activity in Auckland focuses on re-planting riparian areas surrounding urban waterways across some of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s most prominent golf courses, many of which back onto life-giving streams.

“This year’s #ReBlossomNZ project is so much more than just planting trees. It’s about helping to restore the freshwater ecosystems and green spaces surrounding local communities.”

“Reckitt as the parent of Botanica by Air Wick believes we can all play a role in improving our rich biodiversity here in Aotearoa and around the world.”

“Through partners like WWF-New Zealand, we are helping communities connect with nature, restore urban areas badly affected by storms and sediment issues, and do our part to help enhance the well-being of our native fauna and flora.”

Julie Kidd, Strategic Partnership Advisor at the Department of Conservation, says #ReBlossomNZ is also helping the national Predator-Free 2050 movement reach its goal of ridding Aotearoa of destructive predators – possums, rats, and stoats – as well as significantly improving native habitats.

“Together, we’re supporting communities to plant thousands of native riparian plants on Auckland’s golf courses. The planting will bolster the biodiversity corridor that sweeps from the west to east coasts and significantly improve the health of the streams leading to our three harbours.”

Sediment run-off from urban development is one of the biggest threats to Auckland’s precious marine ecosystem, according to Sanson.

“We’ve reviewed many reports that show sediment may be the culprit behind the loss of shellfish beds, including those, for example, at Cheltenham Beach.

“As the climate crisis worsens, we will see more storms and more sediment, ultimately smothering our plants and animals living in these ecosystems. We will also start to see more occurrences of algae blooms, causing undesirable discolouration, scum and even toxic effects, as seen in shellfish found in Whangaparaoa and Warkworth earlier this year.

“This project aims to change these frightening truths and hold us accountable to the role of kaitiakitanga/guardianship of our world from sea to sky, not just for ourselves but for future generations.”

Ten native species are on the list for this year's #ReBlossomNZ project, many of which were chosen by Te Ara Hīkoi.

Throughout the three-year partnership, Botanica by Air Wick, with WWF-New Zealand, will continue to #ReBlossomNZ Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity by planting native flowering species with additional environmental projects to be announced for the South Island in 2023.

To find out more about the #ReBlossomNZ project and partnership, visit botanica.airwick.co.NZ/reblossomnz

