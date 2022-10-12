Police Continue To Appeal For Information Following Attempted Kidnapping, Christchurch

Police investigating an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton earlier this month continue to appeal for information from the public.

At around 6.20am on Monday, 3 October, an unknown man approached a woman jogging on Kotare Street.

Police understand the same man approached another woman on Fendalton Road at 6.55am at the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton.

Police have obtained further footage of the man on Middleton Road, near the intersection of Suva Street, at 5am that same morning.

Police are now releasing this footage and urgently requesting information from anyone who can identify the man pictured.

Witnesses have described the offender as wearing a dark sleeveless vest over a dark t-shirt. The vest features a logo on the right side of the chest and the t-shirt has a large logo on each sleeve.

The man is described as being of medium-build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old.

Anyone with any information which could assist is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221003/5623.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

