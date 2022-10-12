Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trains Replaced By Buses During Union Meeting

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao


Off peak rail passengers in the Wellington region will face longer travel times as buses replace trains from 9am to 3pm on Thursday 13 October.

Unionised members of Metlink rail operator, Transdev, will be attending their annual union meeting on this day, affecting the Hutt Valley, Melling, Johnsonville, and Kapiti lines.

Trains on the Wairarapa Line are already bus replaced during this time due to maintenance.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said off peak rail passengers travelling on 13 October should, “allow extra time for their journeys”.

“Metlink fully supports union members attending this important meeting. While it takes place, we’d be grateful for our passengers’ patience and understanding.”

Scheduled bus replacements running before 9am and after 3pm on 13 October will run as normal, Ms Gain added.

“We will keep customers updated through our website, mobile phone app and social media channels.”

Pink bus replacement posters will also be displayed at train stations. For more information, travellers can call Metlink on 0800 801 700.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 